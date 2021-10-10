Reason for So Many Celebrity Guests on Gemini TV's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu hosted By NTR

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu (EMK) is a popular game show in the Telugu states that airs on Gemini TV. Jr NTR is back on the small screen and giving his best to beat all the TV shows and to stand in the top position.

Based on reports, the previous seasons of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, which were hosted by Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi, had smashed TRP records, but this season, which is being hosted by JR. NTR has a low TRP rating compared to previous seasons.

In the last five weeks, the show has failed to outperform its premiere episode rating. In its first week, the EMK show received an average TRP rating of 5 points. Because this rating is insufficient for a star hero like NTR, Gemini TV began aggressive promotions the following week, which paid off as second-week ratings increased to 6 points. The ratings in the third week did not show much improvement, but they also did not show a significant drop. However, in recent weeks, the EMK show has seen a significant drop in ratings. The most recent episode of the EMK show received ratings of only about 4 points.

The Indian Premier League showed a great effect on the EMK show. Even in the IPL, there are thrilling matches, funny incidents, and all these have turned the audience to the IPL side. Because of this, EMK's TRPwas low.

Normally, the purpose of this show is to help ordinary people, but the game's management is primarily concerned with TRP ratings. To make up for this star, celebrities are inviting Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The first episode of this show aired on August 22. Up to now, several celebrities have been called. Ram Charan, Rajamouli, and Koratala Shiva participated in the game show. Ramcharan won Rs. 25 lakh in the show.

As per the latest buzz for the Dasara episode, Samantha and Maheshbabu are expected to come. There were reports that Samantha also won Rs. 25 lakh. Official confirmation is awaited.