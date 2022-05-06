Reality Star and Grinning GIF Girl Kailia Ends Life By Suicide

Kailia Posey, a very popular face and known for her performance in the reality TV show Toddlers and Tiaras. Most of you might have seen a Grinning Girl's GIF on many social media platforms. She is none other than Kailia Posey. She committed suicide and ended her life. Steve Gatterman, the father of Kailia released a statement on Facebook confirming the death of his daughter. His statement read, "Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

In his caption, Gatterman requested the media to stop calling, texting, and messaging friends and family.

"We are completely shattered as a family and left with more questions than answers. We ask for privacy as we attempt to find ways to cope with the senseless loss of our beautiful girl," he wrote. "We have no further statement."

The mother of Posey, Marcy Posey Gatterman also shared the news on Facebook. She wrote, "I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever," she added.

At the age of 5, Posey appeared on an American reality TV show in 2012. In the episode titled 'California Tropic Arizona', she was one of the participants in the show. She played the role of Agnes in Netflix's horror movie 'Eli'. She also participated in numerous pageants and won many accolades.