Read Letter From Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth's Mother

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is moving ahead at a fast pace. The show is getting all the love from the audience. There are contestants who are ruling social media platforms ever since the show went on air.

One among the most popular names on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants is Shanmukh Jaswanth. His fans are rooting for him on social media.

Shannu fans are upset that Shanmukh did not get to read his mother's letter as it was a task by the show organizers. If you are curious to know what was the content in the letter, here you go. A peek into the letter penned by Shannu's mom