RC 15 Updates: It seems almost confirmed that RRR actor Ram Charan will be seen in a double role in his next film directed by S Shankar after ictures of the actor and actress Anjali were leaked on the internet.

Ram Charan’s upcoming big-budget thriller under the title RC 15 is produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Films and the story is by Karthik Subbaraj. It is reported that RC 15 shooting schedule commenced at Rajahmundry in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh last week and a few pictures were leaked from the village sets there.

The four leaked pictures of Ram Charan with Anjali and the picture where the actress is seen donning a sari and looking at her mobile on the sets, has sent netizens into a tizzy about the aspect of Ram Charan in a flashback role, and that it was definitely a double role being played by Ram Charan. As the pictures indicate Ram Charan and Anjali are seen as husband and wife and are villagers. Both of them in one frame with a young boy in tow could be that Ram Charan might be playing both father and son’s roles in the movie.

The photos are now going viral on social media and the producer Dil Raju could be mighty miffed over the flashback spoiler alert.

RC 15 marks director Shankar’s directorial debut in Telugu films and has Kiara Advani in the lead role with Ram Charan. Actors Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Anjali, Jayaram, SJ Suryah play important roles in the movie. RC 15 music composed by S. Thaman, with cinematography by Tirru and R. Rathnavelu. The film was formally launched in September 2021 and the budget is estimated to be around Rs 180 crore. The film has been extensively shot in Maharashtra, Hyderabad and at Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kovvur, and other nearby places of West Godavari and East Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh.

It is reported that Shankar is simultaneously directing both Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and RC 15 with Ram Charan and aims to complete shooting by December this year. The final shooting schedule is also being planned abroad in November and the film which was supposed to be released during Sankranthi in 2023 has been pushed further to the next quarter due to the change in schedules.

Also Read: Ram Charan Completes 15 Delightful Years In TFI