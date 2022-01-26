Raviteja's Khiladi 4th Single Full Kicku Out

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma’s action entertainer Khiladi produced by Satyanarayana Koneru has been carrying good buzz, thanks to aggressive promotions by the team. As part of musical promotions, the makers on the special occasion of Ravi Teja’s birthday unveiled the lyrical video of the fourth single Full Kicku.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who is the master in rendering mass tracks has come up with an energetic mass and dance number which makes fans go crazy in the theatres. Sagar and Mamta Sharma crooned the number with high pitch vocals, while Shreemani’s lyrics are mass appealing. Shekar VJ has choreographed, while Ravi Teja and Dimple Hayathi offers mass blast with their graceful mass moves. Ravi Teja appears in Lungi and vibrant outfits, Dimple Hayathi is a sizzler. It will be an eye feast to watch the song on big screens with full visuals.

Ravi Teja plays a completely different role in the film produced by Bollywood production house Pen Studios in association with A Studios. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the other heroine opposite Ravi Teja in the movie.

Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers. Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother Sagar provide dialogues, while Amar Reddy is the editor of the film.

Khiladi will hit the screens on February 11th, 2022.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Arjun, Unni Mukundan, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nikitin Dheer, Thakur Anoop Singh, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Mukesh Rishi, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma etc.

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Direction: Ramesh Varma

Producer: Satyanarayana Koneru

Banners: A Studios, Pen Studios

Presents: Dr Jayantilal Gada

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

Cinematography: Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu

Script Co-ordination: Patrikeya

Fights: Ram-Lakshman, Anbu-Arivu

Dialogues: Srikanth Vissa, Sagar

Editing: Amar Reddy

Lyrics: Srimani

Stills: Sai Maganti

Make Up: I. Srinivasaraju

Executive Producer: Muralikrishna Kodali

Publicity: Ram Pedditi Sudheer

Co-Director: Pavan KRK

Art: Gandhi Nandikudkar

PRO: Vamsi Shekar