Ravindra Jadeja Recreates Pushpa Look

Pushpa The Rise is no doubt the most trending movie in the recent times. Ever since its theatrical release in December, the movie has become talk of the town. The biggest draw for the Sukumar directorial is that even North Indian crowd has embraced it. The box office numbers up North for Pushpa stand testimony to that.

This is the second biggest hit for icon Star Allu Arjun in a row after Trivikram's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. The film was a runaway hit. Now, Pushpa has broken all records by amassing a whopping 300 crores.

Every movie leaves its mark in some way--be it through a song, dialogue or looks. Pushpa is no exception. Remember when AVPL released, Sunrisers Hyderabad former player David Warner did a lot of videos on Butta Bomma and made it popular across the world.

Now, our own Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has done something similar. He has recreated the Allu Arjun's look in Pushpa and boy, are we impressed!

Have a look yourself...

https://www.instagram.com/ravindra.jadeja/p/CYoIXM4MaRD/?utm_medium=copy_link

Pushpa has been receiving a lot of love after it started streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon prime video. If you still haven't watched it. Switch on your tv now.

Now between, Allu Arjun and Ravindra Jadeja, Now, who do you think has aced the Pushpa look? Let us know in the comments.