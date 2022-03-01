Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty Teaser Released

The much-awaited teaser of Ravi Teja’s next flick Ramarao on Duty was released on Mahashivarathri day much to the delight of his fans.

As seen in the teaser Ravi Teja plays the role of a Deputy Collector in a tribal district.

Another interesting feature in the teaser shows Ravi Teja to be ambidextrous where he can be seen writing with both hands, and in one scene he is seen writing with one hand and typing with another. The last dialogue indicates that he is out to punish criminals no matter and even if there is no evidence!

The movie is written and directed by Sarath Mandav and produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and RT Team Works.

The film has Ravi Teja, Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles and the return of former hero Venu Thottempudi in a cops role. Senior actors Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, and others are also acting in the film.

The story, screenplay, Dialogues are also by Sarath Mandava which has music by Sam C S and DOP is Sathyan Sooryan.

The nearly 2-minute clip shows that it is going to be a total entertainer packed with action sequences, emotions, and a social message embedded in it. The powerful teaser ends with the words, “Get ready to face it”

Check out the teaser of Ravi Teja's Ramarao on Duty Movie written and directed by Sarath Mandava.

