Ravi Teja's Khiladi Leaked Online Hours After Its Release

Ravi Teja's Khiladi is an action drama written and directed by Ramesh Varma, who co-produced it with Satyanarayana Koneru under A Studios. The film stars Ravi Teja in a dual role alongside Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi. The soundtrack and score of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the leading ladies. If you want to know how the movie is, do check out our review.

The latest we hear is that Ravi Teja's Khiladi has been leaked and pirated copies of the movie are doing the rounds on websites like movierulz and tamilrockers. Khiladi is the latest movie after Bangaraju to be released in theaters. The moviemakers and producers postponed the release of their movies due to a surge in COVID cases. The film business is yet to pick up. So do not watch pirated copies of Khiladi, watch it only on the big screen or wait for its OTT release. Do not encourage piracy.

If you come across any pirated copies of the movie, report it to the cybercell.