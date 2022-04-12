Ravi Teja's High Octane Action Scenes in Ravanasura Canned

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Creative director Sudheer Varma’s unique action thriller Ravanasura is fast progressing with its schedule. Interim, the team has completed a lengthy and important shooting schedule. Some crucial sequences and also high intense action blocks were canned in this schedule. The entire team took part in it. The film in no time has wrapped up three schedules.

Abhishek Nama is producing the movie grandly under Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. Ravi Teja plays a lawyer, while Sushanth will be seen a crucial role as Ram in the film. The first look of both the actors received a terrific response.

Ravanasura features a total of five heroines- Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Poojitha Ponnada. All the heroines will have equal importance in the movie.

Srikanth Vissa penned a powerful and a first of its kind story for the movie. Sudheer Varma will be presenting Ravi Teja in a never seen before role in the movie.

Some prominent actors and noted craftsmen are part of the project. Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems together provide music for the film, while Vijay Kartik Kannan handles the cinematography and Srikanth is the editor.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, Poojitha Ponnada, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Nitin Mehta (Akhanda fame), Satya, Jaya Prakash and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: Sudheer Varma

Producer: Abhishek Nama

Banner: Abhishek Pictures, RT Teamworks

Story, Screenplay & Dialogues: Srikanth Vissa

Music: Harshavardhan Rameswar, Bheems

DOP: Vijay Kartik Kannan

Editor: Srikanth

Production Designer: DRK Kiran

CEO: Potini Vasu

Makeup Chief: I Srinivas Raju

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar