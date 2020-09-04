Nagarjuna took the first plunge into shooting for his film, Wild Dog, among the star heroes. While others have been planning and toying around the idea, he took the decision to start filming and the team have captured close-up shots and conversational scenes in the four day schedule.

At the same time, Sai Dharam Tej also started shooting for his Solo Brathuke So Better and the team shot a song in the direction of Choreographer, Sekhar Master. Both the films are planning to hit the theatres whenever they open.

Ravi Teja also has decided to take forward the shoot plans of his films Krack and his next one after that. Krack film has a 10 day schedule to finish the entire shoot and his next one with a young director, is said to be a comedy entertainer.

First he will finish shooting for Krack in a controlled way and then join this young director's movie. If a vaccine comes out in December or January, then he wants to start another project simultaneously, with his next.

Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni has Shruthi Haasan playing the lady lead role. Movie will hit screens whenever the theatres are given permission to operate by Central Government. SS Thaman is scoring music for the film.