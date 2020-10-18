Ravi Teja Becomes Khiladi

Akshay Kumar of 1990's grew his brand as "Khiladi" Kumar. After Mohra, Tu Khiladi Main Anari, his films with Khiladi in the title have maximum become successful at the box office. Post 2000's after lieu of flops, he decided to change that pattern and turned into a comic action hero that we identify him as today.

Ravi Teja too has similar pattern of rise. He struggled for days together as an Assistant Director, Junior artist, extra and then as supporting actor before he became a star hero. He built his star image around being energetic on screen and massy.

Comedy has become his major tool to attract family audiences, mass audiences and his energy made him connect with youth more. So, a title like Khiladi seems to be the best suitable one for Ravi Teja, at this point of time.

His next movie in the direction of Ramesh Varma Penmatsa is titled, Khiladi. In the movie, we will see him play a dual role. Other than that we don't any details at the moment about the project.

Satyanarayana Koneru and Havish are producing the film. Devi Sri Prasad is composing for the film. Other cast details will be announced soon.