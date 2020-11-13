Ravi Belagere Dies of Heart Attack In Bengaluru, Kannada Writers And Journalists Shocked

Senior Kannada journalist and writer Ravi Belagere died of heart attack in Bengaluru on Friday morning. It is learnt that he suffered a heart attack at his 'Hi Bengaluru' office. It is learnt that he was soon rushed to the nearby Apollo Hospital where he breathed his last. Doctors tried to save him in vain.

Born on March 15, 1958 in Bellary of Karnataka Ravi Belagere had worked in several departments of the media. He then started his own paper. Belagere has also authored several crime books. He is also known for his radio show besides the fact that Ravi Belagere was one of the contestants on the famous Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss.

The mortal remains of Ravi Belagere will be placed at Prarthana School In Bengaluru to pay final respects before the last rites are performed.