MUMBAI: Sushanth Singh Rajput's untimely death opened up the debate about actors being ganged up by several "exclusive" groups in Bollywood. If these groups don't like a person or feels threatened by them, they target them and try to isolate them. They try to spread negative word about the actors they don't like and also have them removed from big projects, as per the industry insiders.

The sensation of 1990's and glamour queen, Raveena Tandon accepted the existing of such groups and shared that as she did not sleep around to get opportunities, she was targeted by several "paid media" groups that were acting as mouthpieces of certain actors.

She said that these groups couldn't rob her off the opportunities but they did try to damage her character in public. She also revealed that whenever she saw them targeting with new stories and gossips, she always wanted to work even harder and prove her skills to the world.

While she is happy that the discussion currently is happening about such groups, she is unable to comprehend the fact that people who did not speak for her are now trying take the high road in this debate to prove themselves has good people.

She further stated that Industry should be open and it shouldn't end up in few powerful people hands. The actress is currently working in Kannada Star hero, Yash and director Prashanth Neel's much awaited sequel to blockbuster, KGF, KGF: Chapter 2 and the movie could start shooting later this month to get it ready for 23rd October release, as previously announced by the team.