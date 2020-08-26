A 24-year-old engineer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate shared a mashup video on his social media and it went viral. The tune ‘Khali cooker gas pe chadha diya, chadha diya' created by Mukhate is loved by all and sundry and he became an overnight star.

The video clip is from Hindi TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where Kokilaben, the mother-in-law of Gopi Bahu questions her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu about "Rasode me kaun tha?" Ever since the rap was out, the hashtags #RasodeMeinKaunTha, #CookerWithoutChana, #Kokilaben, #Rashiben and #Gopiben trended on Twitter. Netizens also posted some of the hilarious memes and various versions of the cooker scene. Rupal Patel Datta aka Kokilaben, Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu and Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale as Rashi are also loving the rap.

Now, it's the turn of chef Vikas Khanna. He shared the video clip on his micro-blogging site and wrote as, "I don't think that I can ever cook chana in cooker again in my life without thinking about this." Here is the tweet.

I dont think that I can ever cook chane in cooker again in my life without thinking about this. 🤣 https://t.co/doFqYxli1S — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 24, 2020

Yashraj Mukhate speaking to a website said that, “I cannot believe that this has happened. The best gesture was a call that I received from Rupal Patel (who plays Kokila in the show). She said that she loved the video; she didn’t have to make that call, but she spoke with such warmth for over 10 minutes that it just made my day." Many celebs reacted to the rap song and the song also fanned a meme fest on Twitter.

Here are some of the hilarious memes.

How many of u feel the same... 😂🤪 #RasodeMeKonTha #RasodeMeinKaunTha #yashrajmukhate u made entire India crazy by this pic.twitter.com/HlaenHCkZh — Akash R R Upadhye (@AkashUpadhye) August 26, 2020

Rashi puts empty cooker on gas#RasodeMeinKaunTha Chane: pic.twitter.com/GPE0wazWCv — The Humor Minister (@Keshav_Israni) August 24, 2020