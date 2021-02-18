Rashmika's Pogaru First Day Box Office Collection Prediction

Sizzling actress Rashmika has become one of most sought after actress in Tollywood. Currently, she a few films in his kitty. On the other hand, she is waiting for the release of much-awaited film Pogaru. The film will hit the screens tomorrow. Dhruva Sarja is the lead actor in the film. Rashmika is facing allegations that she lost interest in the Kannada industry and does not want to be associated with Pogaru, for the film’s promotions.

It is being said that Pogaru tickets are selling like hotcakes in a few parts of the country. Going by the advance booking, the film could earn approximately Rs One crore on opening day at the box office. The film collections could get improve after the release of the film only if it earns a positive response from the audience. The film collections is totally depend upon the audience hands. There are no better judges than audiences.

The film is written and directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by B. K. Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies. It was shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu langauges.