Rashmika-Vijay Deverakonda Dinner Date: What's Cooking?

We all know that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share a good rapport with each other. Whenever they get time, they hang out. Last year, Rashmika surprised Vijay Deverakonda's family members by attending a party at the latter's house. Rashmika and Vijay acted together in the films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Now, a few photos of the Geetha Govindam actors are going viral on social media. The South besties are in Mumbai for their respective projects and they have taken some time out of their busy schedule and met for a dinner. After seeing, Vijay and Rashmika, will the paparazzi keep quiet? Obviously, no.

Vijay was seen in a basic blue tee and shorts. He sported long hair and donned a mask. Coming to Rashmika, she also looked pretty in a sweatshirt dress and added a cap to her look. She was holding a bunch of flowers and this has become the talk of the town. We don't know whether Vijay Deverakonda has given her or someone else has given her flowers. Let us not decode much.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is quite busy with his movie, Liger. He is stepping into B-town with Liger. Ananya Pandey is sharing the screen space with Vijay in the flick. Puri Jagannadh is the director of the film and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Puri Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Liger is going to hit the theatres on 9 September 2021.

On the other hand, Rashmika will be seen in a Hindi film opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. In an interview, Rashmika spoke about her debut in Bollywood, “I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor, it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu which is written beautifully, and I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing. I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences."