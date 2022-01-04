Rashmika Spotted Holidaying With Vijay Deverakonda Family, What's Cooking?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are dating? The answer is not known. But, we have seen Rashmika and Vijay spending some quality time together many times. Rumours are doing the rounds that Vijay and Rashmika went to Goa to celebrate New Year.

On January 1, Rashmika Mandanna shared a pic on her Twitter and sent New Year wishes to her fans. In the background, one could see a pool and greenery. Now, if you look at Anand Deverakonda's Twitter, he also posted a picture with the same location as that of Rashmika Mandanna. Fans were very quick to notice this. Here are the posts made by Rashmika and Anand Deverakonda.

Happy 2022 my loves.! 🎉🤍 pic.twitter.com/oDeajTmYky — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 1, 2022

Celebrating that response to #ligerfirstglimpse 🔥🤩 #liger And Happy New Year you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Om71259159 — Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) January 1, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share a good rapport with each other. They acted in two films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They are good friends and they support each other. Fans have been eagerly waiting to witness them on the big screen once again. In an interview, Rashmika Mandanna said about her third-time collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. She further stated that Vijay is quite busy shooting for Liger and has been waiting for that movie. She also said that they will do a movie if his and her timeline match.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is busy with Liger whereas Rashmika Mandanna is busy with a couple of projects. She was last seen in the movie, Pushpa and the film turned out as a blockbuster.