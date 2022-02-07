Rashmika, Sharwanand's Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu Teaser Release

Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Tirumala Kishore, SLVC’s Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu Teaser To Be Unveiled On February 10th

Young and happening hero Sharwanand’s out and out family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu under the direction of Tirumala Kishore is carrying positive reports, though they have released only few posters and title song of the movie thus far. It’s mainly because, after a long time, a perfect family entertainer like AMJ is coming to theatres.

The film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas features most sought-after actress Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. The film’s musical promotions kick-started recently with the team releasing title track Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu tuned by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. And the song got an overwhelming response from all the corners.

Meanwhile, the team has announced to release teaser of the movie on 10th of this month. They made the announcement through this lovely poster and the on screen chemistry between the lead pair in it is just magical. Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna look cheerful here.

Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi are playing important roles in the film that also features some stellar cast.

Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on grand scale with rich production values. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is getting ready for its theatrical release on February 25th.

Cast: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, Pradeep Rawath, Gopa Raju, Benarjee, Kalyani Natarajan, Rajasri Nair, Jhansi, Rajitha, Sathya Krishna, RCM Raju and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: Tirumala Kishore

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Banner: Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

Cinematography: Sujith Sarang

Editor: Sreekar Prasad

Art Director: AS Prakash

Choreographer: Raju Sundaram and Sekhar VJ

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar