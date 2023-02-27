MUMBAI: Kannada-Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna who made waves as Srivalli in Pushpa faced a backlash for wearing a bold black lace dress and was compared to Urfi Javed who is known for a whacky sense of dressing which is most of the time rather revealing and bizarre.

During the Zee Awards 2023 show held in Mumbai on Sunday evening the Goodbye actress was seen wearing a black lacy strapless mini dress that came with a long trail and what seemed to be a huge bow behind, paired with stilettos. Smiling, the actress looked a tad bit uncomfortable moving around with the trail and posing for pictures.

While the videos and pictures of Rashmika went viral on social media, a mixed reaction was seen where the National Crush’s fans were heaping praises, while a section of the netizens was seen commenting on her sartorial choice of dress.

The actor faced trolls where some of them compared her with Urfi Javed. One user wrote that Bollywood stars were seeking inspiration from Urfi Javed. “Kya ho gya industry ko,they all deserve boycott, well-known personalities ko kya need hai aise expose krne ki," one of the followers wrote.

Another user commented, " She is inspired from urfi javed while one user commented, " Sab urfi banege kya?."

One user went on to call her out a 'Hollywood Costume', while one said it is inspired from urfi javed 😂😂😂 don't take classes from her !

Rashmika Mandanna went on to win the Zee Award 2023 for Best Debut for the Hindi film Goodbye, where she was seen along with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

