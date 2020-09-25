Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna surprised the family members of Vijay Deverakonda. Yes! What you read is absolutely right! She attended a party at VD's house. On Thursday, Vijay celebrated his mother Madhavi's 50th birthday at his home. The birthday party was attended by family members and close friends. Rashmika Mandanna also attended the birthday bash. Now, the photos of Rashmika Mandanna along with the family members of Vijay are going viral on social media. Here are the photos.

Vijay Deverakonda also took to his Instagram and shared a video. He captioned it as, "I'll make sure you are happy forever. Happy Birthday Mumma!"

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share a good rapport with each other and they are best friends. Both of them acted in the films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The film Geetha Govindam directed by Parasuram turned out as a blockbuster. The movie, Dear Comrade didn't do well at the box office but Vijay and Rashmika scored good marks on the acting scale.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the flick, Pushpa. Allu Arjun will be seen as the male lead in the movie. Sukumar is the director of the flick. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the movie 'Fighter' directed by Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Panday will be seen as the female lead in the movie.