Rashmika Mandanna as Afreen in Dulquer Salmaan-Hanu Raghavapudi Movie

Known for making heart-touching romantic entertainers, director Hanu Raghavapudi is presently making another chef-d'oeuvre that will feature versatile actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role of 'Lieutenant' RAM. Mrunalini Thakur will be seen as his lady love Sita. The film is produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema, while Vyjayanthi Movies presents it.

The makers threw a big surprise by revealing Rashmika Mandanna to be part of the project, on the occasion of her birthday. What’s more, it’s not a regular role and she will be seen in a heroic role as a Kashmiri Muslim girl named Afreen. The glimpse to introduce the character shows Rashmika Mandanna walking in front of a burning car. She wears a red hijab and carries a handbag. There’s intensity in her eyes. Background score by Vishal Chandrasekhar augments the ferocity to the character.

The Production No 7 of Swapna Cinema is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

While the first look and glimpses to introduce Dulquer and Mrunalini’s characters garnered lots of buzz on the film, the glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna further hikes expectations on the movie.

Being made on high budget, the film is in last leg of shooting.

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunalini Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

Producers: Ashwini Dutt, Priyanka Dutt

Banner: Swapna Cinema

Presents: Vyjayanthi Movies

DOP: PS Vinod

Music Director: Vishal Chandrasekhar

Editor: Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao

Production Design: Sunil Babu

Art Director: Vaishnavi Reddy

Costume Designer: Sheetal SharmaPRO: Vamsi-Shekar