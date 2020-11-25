Rashmika Drops Seethaayanam Second Single

Akshith Shashi Kumar’s Trilingual debut “Seethayanam” 2nd single ‘Manasu Palike’ is launched by National Crush Rashmika Mandanna today. Written by Chandrabose, Shweta Mohan crooned this crazy lyrical song.

Releasing as a Telugu, Kannada & Tamil Trilingual film, Seethayanam is produced by Lalitha Rajyalaskmi under Color Clouds Entertainments banner in Rohan Bharadwaj presentation. Also, earlier released Teaser & Anthem received a great response from the audience.

Speaking about the same, Rashmika Mandanna says, “ This melodious Tune ‘Manasu Palike’ will be loved in all the 3 languages. I’m sure this crazy song turns out as a Chartbuster. The teaser & songs seem very different and raise interest. I wish a grand success of Seethayanam, All the Best to the entire Team”

Hero Akshith Shashi Kumar says, “Our Seethayanam Tagline Respect Women is so apt and 100% justifies our story. I’m pretty confident that our Seethayanam will give a big break for me in all the 3 languages. Also, I’m sure the audience will have a wonderful watch time experience.”

Director Prabhakar Aaripaka & Producer Lalitha Rajyalakshmi says, “Our 2nd single ‘Manasu Palike’ launched by Rashmika Mandanna will be a Trendsetter. The breathless songs often attempted by the male singers have been extraordinarily crooned by Shweta Mohan with the beautiful stanzas written by Chandrabose in this song. Trailer will be released by a renowned celebrity soon. As we are close to wrapping up the movie post-production works, we are aiming for a grand release of it in 3 languages at the same time”

Cast: Akshith Shashi Kumar, Anahitha Bhushan, Ajay Ghosh, Madhunandhan, Vidyulekha Raman, Bithiri Satti, Krishna Bhagavan, Gundu Sudarshan, Anant, Jabardast Apparao, TNR, Madhumani and Meghna Gowda.

Story & Direction: Prabhakar Aaripaka

Producer: Lalitha Rajyalakshmi

Camera: Durgaprasad Kolli

Editing: Praveen Pudi

Fights: Real Satish

Choreography: Anish

Music: Padmanaabh Bharadwaj

Pro : Pulagam Chinnarayana