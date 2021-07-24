Rashmika Competing With Prabhas, Bunny in Owning Most Expensive Things

Actress Rashmika Mandanna who was dubbed as the national crush by Google, is definitely one of the most successful actresses from South India. Recently, she even made her Hindi debut with Big B. Along with her on-screen performances, Rashmika is known for her fashion sense.

Forget about the fame she earned for her talent on the big screen, the diva also owns many expensive things on par with other top male actors in the industry. Here are some of the most expensive things on which Rashmika loves to splurge

Rashmika owns a number of luxury cars like Audi Q3, Mercedes Benz- C Class and Range Rover SUV.

She also has a Toyota Innova and Hyundai Creta parked in her garage.

The actress has a mansion cum villa in Karnataka, which is worth Rs 6-8 crore. She also owns some other properties around India.

Earlier, in June, Rashmika moved into a beautiful house in Mumbai after she started working for Bollywood movies.

The Geeta Govindam actress owns a large number of hand bags from luxury fashion brands which costs nearly Rs 1 Lakh

She is also particular about her high heels and shoes. The actress has a gorgeous collection from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and many other luxury fashion brands.

Just like her bags and footwear, Rashmika has both affordable and expensive items in her wardrobe. She believes that whatever we wear should give us comfort.

The actress is working in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The film also stars Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. She will also be seen in Mission Majnu, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, which is her Hindi Debut film.

Rashmika will also feature in Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. In this film, it is learned that she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.