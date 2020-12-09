Rare Picture: All Mega Family Actors In One Frame At Niharika Konidela Wedding

Mega daughter Niharika Konidela is getting married. The who's who from the Telugu film industry are in attendance. Niharika's dad Nagababu has chosen the famed and luxurious Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur as the wedding venue. The haldi, sangeet and mehndi functions happened yesterday. And the couple are all set to tie the knot in the shubh muhurat at 7.30pm tonight.

Pictures from the big fat Telugu wedding have gone viral and the most circulated picture is definitely the one featuring all the mega actors in a single frame. Right from Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan to Varun Tej and Allu Arjun, the rare picture also features Allu Arvind.

