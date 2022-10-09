A new video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is breaking the internet. The actor has shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen grooving with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal on the beats of Kalibali song from the film Padmavat.

Ranveer captioned the video on Instagram with this “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didnt know you needed! Heres Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq (sic).”

The NBA player Shaquille has also shared the video on his Insta page.

The ‘collab’ video on the actor’s Instagram account has been ‘liked’ by over 6 lakh followers in a span of 2 hours. Ranveer’s friends from the film industry have also reacted to the dancing video. Actor Varun Dhawan’s comment ‘The shaq attack’ has won the hearts of many netizens.

Earlier, the Bajirao Mastani actor had shared a clip on social media in which Ranveer had turned a dance coach for NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It is worth mentioning here that Ranveer Singh was made NBA Brand Ambassador for India in 2021. The Padmaavat actor is currently touring UAE for the championship. On the work front, the actor is shooting for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan’ which is being helmed by Karan Johar.

