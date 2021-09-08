Ranveer Singh Grabs All Attention With His Latest Hairdo

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh knows how to grab all the attention. Whenever he steps out in public, he tries to give that quirky touch to his looks. He never steps back to experiment with his looks. Be it his crazy antics or quirky dressing style, he manages to be the centre of attraction. It is not new for us to look at Ranveer Singh donning some crazy stuff.

Ranveer Singh's Crazy Hairstyle

Ranveer Singh attended the muhurtham ceremony of Ram Charan's movie which is tentatively titled RC15, today. The Ram Leela actor looked quite different. He came to the event with a different hairstyle. He could be seen donning two pigtails. The pictures are going viral on all social media platforms.

Some sections of netizens are busy creating memes on Ranveer Singh's hairstyle and some are tweeting as well.

Today, on the launch of the movie, the makers of the film shared a poster in which one could see the cast and crew of the film. Ranveer Singh, Chiranjeevi, and SS Rajamouli attended the event. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are acting together in the film. Shankar is the captain of the ship. Dil Raju is going to finance the project and he wants this film to be the best as it is his 50th movie. S Thaman will score music for the grand celluloid.