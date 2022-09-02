Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Review, Rating: Vaishnav Tej Fails to Impress

Vaishnav Tej shot to limelight with his debut film—Uppena. It is rare for stars to score a hit with their debut film. Vaishnav Tej achieved that with Uppena. Vaishnav Tej is back with his latest movie—Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.The film has been directed by Gireesaaya. Check out this review to find out whether it’s worth watching the film or not.

Plot: Rishi (Vaishnav Tej) and Radha (Ketika Sharma) are childhood friends. They are also born at the same time and on same date. Rishi is hurt whenever Radha talks to other boys. In the course of this, they get into a fight and stop talking to each up. But the duo patch up during their college says itself. Both are aspiring doctors. They fall in love but there comes a time when they have to break up because of their family issues. Will they patch up? Will Radha sacrifice her love for her family? To know the answer, one must watch the film.

Performance: Vaishnav Tej does a fine job, but does not leave an impression like his first movie. Ketika shows a lot of attitude in the film, but she is not worth watching on the screen. Naveen Chandra shines in his role better than Vaishnav Tej. In fact, Naveen Chandra dominates Vaishnav Tej, the former puts on a stellar performance in the film. Naresh, Jhansi and rest of the cast do justice to their roles.

Plus Points:

Few comedy scenes

Naveen Chandra performance

Family sentiment

Dialogues

Thumbs down

Weak narration

Screenplay

Verdict : Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is a routine drama and predictable story. I would recommend the audience to watch it on OTT platforms.

Rating :2