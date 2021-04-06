Bollywood Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21 this year but they have not yet shared any pictures of their second child. With too much fan frenzy over Taimur Ali Khan, looks like the couple decided to go slow this time and not share any photos of their new family member.

However, Kareena’s father, actor Randhir Kapoor accidentally shared a picture of his newborn grandson on Instagram. After realizing it, he immediately deleted the post. He posted a photo collage of his new grandchild along with Taimur Ali Khan's baby picture.

Here’s the picture posted by Randhir Kapoor:

Fans have been sharing the picture on social media, commenting on the baby's resemblance to his parents. The Saifeena duo has not yet revealed the name of their newest bundle of joy.

