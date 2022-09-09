Ranbir Kapoor Blocks Film Critic Over Brahmastra Poor Ratings

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. Ranbir's Brahmastra has been released in theatres today across the globe. Unfortunately, Brahmastra met with mixed reviews from critics and movie buffs.

Ranbir Kapoor, his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt have promoted Brahmastra extensively. Sadly, the film failed to live upto audiences' expectations. Film critic Umari Sadhu has put out a tweet that Ranbir Kapoor has blocked him on WhatsApp for giving poor ratings to Brahmastra.

Brahmastra is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is produced by Karan Johar.

Here's the tweet posted by film critic Umair Sandhu:

#RanbirKapoor BLOCKED me on whatsapp after giving 2.5 ⭐️ to #Brahmastra ! 😎 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 8, 2022

