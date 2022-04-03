Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Wedding To Take Place In April 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is going to take place in the month of April. According to the reports, the wedding will be attended by the family members of both Alia and Ranbir and some of their close friends. A few days ago, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra's store. The wedding is likely to take place in an extravagant manner in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It is also said that the family wants to keep the wedding in RK house, Chembur, Mumbai.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt have been dating for a while now. In an interview, Alia said that "In my head, I am married to Ranbir. In fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in the movie RRR alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The movie turned out as a blockbuster. She will be next seen in the movie, Brahmastra. She will be seen along with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Brahmastra is going to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Other movies in Alia Bhatt's kitty are Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented film stars in the movie world. With each passing she improved as an actress and she is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood.

