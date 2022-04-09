Ranbir Alia Wedding Food Menu

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. According to the reports, the wedding will be a four-day event. The big fat Indian wedding is going to take place on April 14. Everything about Alia and Ranbir's wedding is a matter of interest, right! Yes. Now, the details of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia's wedding food menu have been revealed.

According to the sources, "Kapoor Khandaan is a big foodie and this is no secret. There will be more than 50 counters of lavish food right from Italian, Mexican, Punjabi, and Afghani to everything. You name it, they will have it. Neetu Kapoor has invited special chefs from Delhi and Lucknow for her son's wedding. It is said that there will be a big separate counter of Delhi chat. While from Lucknow, the chefs, who have specialised in non-vegetarian dishes, will prepare kebabs to biryanis."

It is said that there will be 25 separate counters of vegan and vegetarian food. We all know that Alia Bhatt is vegan.

On an overall note, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is going to take place in an extraordinary manner.

