HYDERABAD: After Sahoo young rebel star Prabhas signs for a movie with Radha Krishna Kumar for his upcoming 20th movie. Rana Daggubati who is very well known for his Bhallaladeva role in Baahubali is now again going to share the screen space with Prabhas after Baahubali, Buzz is that Rana going to play a guest role in the Prabhas 20th movie.

According to sources, the guest role of Rana in the movie will be only for 2 minutes. This movie stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.

Prabhas 20th movie is produced under the UV Creations Banner by Gopikrishna movies.

Moviemakers have locked the title for this movie as "Radhe Shyam", but the movie team still doesn't make an official statement over the title.

This movie is said to be a 1970s periodic love story and most of which happens in Italy, but due to COVID-19 spread, the movie shooting has been temporarily postponed.

The second schedule of the film is all set to start in Hyderabad from the second week of July.

For this schedule, artistic director Ravindra has set up a hospital setting with a budget of Rs 5 crore.

After the Baahubali now the fans of both the heroes are waiting for their presence in a single screen.