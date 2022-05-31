The makers of Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi-starrer Telugu film Virata Parvam have preponed the release date of the much-awaited film from July 1.

Virata Parvam was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on July 1 and will now release in theatres two weeks early - on June 17, the makers have announced.

The period drama is written and directed by Venu Udugula and is based on true events from the 1990s. Virata Parvam will chronicle a love story in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in the Telangana region, the makers said in a press release.

While Rana Daggubati essays the role of Comrade Ravanna, who is known by his pen name Aranya, Sai Pallavi plays his admirer named Vennela.

The film also has a stellar cast of National Award-winning actors like Priyamani, Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, along with Eswari Rao, Naveen Chandra, and Sai Chand in pivotal roles.

Virata Parvam is presented by D Suresh Babu and bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.The film has cinematography by Mahanati fame Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani, while Suresh Bobbili has provided the music.

The song Kolu Kolo picturised on Sai Pallavi was a hit on YouTube and has garnered more than 16 lakh views so far.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi joins actor Sivakarthikeyan's film which is directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy and bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films and Sony Pictures Films India. The Tamil film is tentatively titled SK21, and the makers shared pictures of Sai Pallavi with Kamal Haasan and others as they welcomed her on board. Sai Pallavi also shared her happiness at being associated with the veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan on Twitter.

This meeting had me hoping that I’d learn lessons to become a better actor from “The Kamal sir” himself but I walked out of there, subconsciously picking up traits that will make me a better person. This was special! Thank you @ikamalhaasan sir! I’m happy to be a part of this! https://t.co/rNqi8k82c6 — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) May 9, 2022

