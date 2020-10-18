Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj - The cutest couple in Tollywood. Post marriage, we didn't get an oppurtunity to witness the photos of Rana and Miheeka. Now, Miheeka took to her Instagram and shared a stunning photo. In the post, one could see Rana in a sleeves t-shirt, Miheeka looks fabulous in a floral printed top. She captioned the photo as, "Just because". Within few minutes, the post of Miheeka and Rana went viral. Fans and various other celebs are commenting on the post. Here is the photo.

Rana Dagubbati during Neha Dhupia's talk show 'No Filter Neha 5' spoke about his honeymoon plans. When Neha asked Rana about, "What's the plan for the honeymoon once the lockdown opens up? Where are you headed?". He answered, "If it were not for this, then I would have been in in Amsterdam... I like art."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on August 10 amidst friends and family members. The photos of Rana and Miheeka from their wedding and post wedding festivities went viral on social media. Here are a few.