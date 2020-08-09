Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: This Is How Long It Took To Stitch Miheeka's Lehenga

Popular Tollywood star Rana Daggubati is a man of the hour. He and entrepreneur Miheeka are now finally husband and wife. The wedding which followed Telugu and Marwari traditions was an intimate ceremony on Saturday night at the Ramanaidu studios.

Telugu celebrities like Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana and Allu Arjun were present at the wedding.

Talking about their wedding attire, while Rana opted for a kurta and dhoti, bride Miheeka stunned everyone with her lehenga. The woman behind Miheeka’s lehenga is designer Anamika Khanna.

The top Indian fashion designer told a leading tabloid that Miheeka’s lehenga took almost 10,000 man-hours to complete and bride didn’t want something too loud.

Check out inside wedding pictures of Rana's Wedding With Miheeka Bajaj: