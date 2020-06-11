Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Date Fixed

The handsome hunk of Tollywood, Rana Daggubati has finally given the reins of his life to Miheeka Bajaj. Everyone showed their curiousness to know about the love tale of the 'Baahubali' hero. After the roka ceremony of Rana and Miheeka, the news of Rana's marriage date did rounds in the social media.

Now reports claim that the marriage of the grandson of 'Movie Mughal' Late Rama Naidu has been fixed. Yes! It is going to take place in Hyderabad on August 8th. The marriage will be a three-day affair and it will take place according to both the Hindu and Marwadi traditions. Earlier, Suresh Babu, Rana's father said that the marriage will take place some time around December or it may be sooner. The news of Rana's marriage has made his family members especially his sister jump with joy. It is learned that the marriage is going to be a private affair and it will take place amidst limited family members following strict social distancing rules. The further details are awaited.

During an interview, Rana said that he proposed Miheeka in a just casual way and there is no nervousness. The 'Leader' hero said, “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real. I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love.” Rana sang praises for Miheeka and said that she always tries to keep things easy for him. Miheeka Bajaj is a Mumbai-based interior designer and she owns an event management and decor company, Dew Drop Design Studio. She completed her Masters in Interior Architecture from London University.

Abhiram Daggubati, the brother of Rana Daggubati in an interview said that the marriage will take place in August. Abhiram further added that he knew his going to be sister-in-law for a very long time and she is one of the close friends of Venkatesh’s daughter Aashritha Daggubati.