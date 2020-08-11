The newlywed couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj performed their first pooja, Satyanarayana Swamy Katha at Daggubati residence in Jubilee Hills. In the photo, one could see Miheeka dressed up in a green and gold handloom sari along with a bridal red dupatta while Rana Daggubati donned a white cotton pancha katta. Here is the photo.

The inside pictures from Rana's pre and post-wedding ceremonies are going viral on social media. Here is another photo in which one could see Daggubati's family members. Suresh Babu, uncle Venkatesh, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, and others posed happily with Rana and Miheeka.

Suresh Babu said that, "Not just the traditional pooja, everything has been so beautiful and lovely so far, we are so happy."

Bunty Bajaj, the mother of Miheeka Bajaj added that, "The vidayi was so difficult but I’m happy for her. It was so emotional, it felt like a piece of my heart was going away. But she lives close by and can always pop in whenever she feels like it. On Monday too, she was here, spending time with all her cousins. I can’t imagine what it would’ve been like if she were not in the same city.”

Samantha shared a couple of photos on her Instagram. To one of the photos, Sam captioned it as, "Handpicked, hand combed, and handwoven with devotion and love. A supple spinning of heritage Ponduru cotton woven into a perfect canvas by Andhra weavers. Embark on a new beginning rooted in the timeless Indian ritual of a perfect moment, the muhurtham of a marriage." Here are the photos.

(Images Instagrammed by celebritys.corner and Samantha)