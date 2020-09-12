Ramyakrishna In Zee Telugu's Upcoming Fiction Show 'Nagabhairavi'

Zee Telugu's latest offering is a supernatural tale titled as Nagabhairavi. Evergreen queen of South Indian cinema Ramya Krishnan joins the fiction show.

Ramya features in the larger-than-life promo of Nagabhairavi where she is offering prayers to Lord Shiva in an old temple and the amulet which she prays to turns into an Ashtanaaga that reveals some astonishing facts about her lineage.

Bhairavi’s role will be done by the beautiful Yashmi Gowda while Muddha Mandaram fame Pawon Sae plays the role of Nagarjuna. Gundamma Katha fame Kalki raja plays a pivotal role in the series.

Nagabhairavi is a unique mix of folklore and myth and to up the visual appeal, the show will have strong VFX work.

The show is all set to capture the ardent fans of Ramya Krishnan very soon on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD channels.