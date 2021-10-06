Ramayan's Raavan Arvind Trivedi No More: PM Modi, Celebrities Offer Condolences

Oct 06, 2021, 10:03 IST
- Sakshi Post

Actor Arvind Trivedi who is known for essaying the role of Raavan in Ramayan, died Tuesday night following a heart attack. Sunil Lahari who acted in the Ramayan shared the picture of the actor on his Instagram and wrote, “Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De (This is very sad news. Our dear Arvind Bhai is no longer with us. May God bring peace to his soul). I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well-wisher and gentleman."

Ramayan, one of the most popular serials and was directed and produced by Ramanand Sagar. Ramayan first aired on Doordarshan in 1987, saw a re-run on the small screen in 2020 during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences over the death of Arvind Trivedi.

