Ramayan's Comeback On DD Became Most Tweeted Nostalgia Hashtag In 2020

Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Ramayan aired on January 25, 1987 for the first time and it became one of the most watched Television shows. After 33 years, the show has made a comeback at a time when people have been forced to stay indoors due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. Ramayan's comeback on Doordarshan became the most tweeted nostalgia hashtag in 2020.

Most of the social media users had demanded the re-telecast of Ramayan during the 21 day nationwide lockdown. The show timings have been fixed - one episode in the morning (9am to 10 am) and the other episode in the evening (from 9 pm to 10 pm). When Ramayan was aired again, the show recorded the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.

For the people who have watched the original telecast, it is a pure nostalgia. Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played Ram and Sita respectively won the hearts of the people with their performances and were admired as the reincarnations of the gods they acted. The residents of Umbergaon used to kneel down in front of Arun as they considered himself as Lord Ram.

Here are some of the tweets made by the netizens after the announcement of Ramayan retelecast on Doordarshan.

From 90s kids to 2k kids 🙏🙏🙏 @DDNational pic.twitter.com/Gu3tknHYUi — Salonï Lohanï (@saloni_lohani) March 27, 2020

#Ramayan TV Serial who aired on @DDNational in 1987-88. Re-Telecast - 28th March (Two Episodes Everyday 9AM & 9PM). FACT : The series had a viewership of 82%, a record high for any Indian television series. Each episode of the series reportedly earned Doordarshan ₹40 lakh. pic.twitter.com/91oglQhQ4j — रितिक (@RitikAgrahari99) March 27, 2020

#Ramayan once again doordarshan tv at 9am to 10 am daily. pic.twitter.com/uIyP7CF3Ba — adv sanjeet mishra (@ballia0) March 27, 2020

Old Quarantined people be like : pic.twitter.com/ReXGAzPtBq — Raj Ujjwal (@rajusual) March 27, 2020

