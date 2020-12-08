Ramayan's Comeback On DD Became Most Tweeted Nostalgia Hashtag In 2020
Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Ramayan aired on January 25, 1987 for the first time and it became one of the most watched Television shows. After 33 years, the show has made a comeback at a time when people have been forced to stay indoors due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. Ramayan's comeback on Doordarshan became the most tweeted nostalgia hashtag in 2020.
— Thusi (@thusi_c) December 8, 2020
Most of the social media users had demanded the re-telecast of Ramayan during the 21 day nationwide lockdown. The show timings have been fixed - one episode in the morning (9am to 10 am) and the other episode in the evening (from 9 pm to 10 pm). When Ramayan was aired again, the show recorded the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.
For the people who have watched the original telecast, it is a pure nostalgia. Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played Ram and Sita respectively won the hearts of the people with their performances and were admired as the reincarnations of the gods they acted. The residents of Umbergaon used to kneel down in front of Arun as they considered himself as Lord Ram.
Here are some of the tweets made by the netizens after the announcement of Ramayan retelecast on Doordarshan.
Epic😂😂😂 #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/BUfsCfPyIG
— SwekS (@swesingh007) March 27, 2020
Stay at home. Refresh your childhood days. Doordarshan once again bringing this show #Ramayan so that we remain stay at home.
जय श्री राम 🚩🙏
— Shyam Sunder Kumar (@shyamsunderrose) March 27, 2020
#Ramayan re-telecast from tomorrow on DD National twice a day.
Slot 1: 9am to 10am
Slot 2: 9pm to 10pm
From 90s kids to 2k kids 🙏🙏🙏 @DDNational pic.twitter.com/Gu3tknHYUi
— Salonï Lohanï (@saloni_lohani) March 27, 2020
#Ramayan TV Serial who aired on @DDNational in 1987-88.
Re-Telecast - 28th March (Two Episodes Everyday 9AM & 9PM).
FACT : The series had a viewership of 82%, a record high for any Indian television series. Each episode of the series reportedly earned Doordarshan ₹40 lakh. pic.twitter.com/91oglQhQ4j
— रितिक (@RitikAgrahari99) March 27, 2020
very busy thank you parkash ji
#Ramayan once again doordarshan tv at 9am to 10 am daily. pic.twitter.com/uIyP7CF3Ba
— adv sanjeet mishra (@ballia0) March 27, 2020
While #Ramayan retelecast gets announced,
Old Quarantined people be like : pic.twitter.com/ReXGAzPtBq
— Raj Ujjwal (@rajusual) March 27, 2020
Some of the interesting facts about Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan:
- The show aired on Doordarshan and it reportedly earned Rs 40 lakh for each episode.
- Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was telecast in 55 different countries.
- The show earned a viewership of around 650 mllion. According to the reports, the first telecast was watched by 40 million people.
- Ramayan has brought Rs 23 crore revenue to Doordarshan during its first run.
- Bal Dhuri and Jayashree Gadkar who acted as Dashratha and Kaushalya were married in real life.
- Instead of 52 episodes, the show was extended to a total of 78 episodes.
- The shoot for Ramayan went on for more than 550 days.