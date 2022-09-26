New Delhi: Makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Setu’ unveiled the teaser of the upcoming action-adventure film on Monday. The film is slated for release on October 25, 2022.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared the teaser with a caption, “Ram Setu ki pehli jhalak...just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. Batana zaroor. #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in theatres worldwide.”

In this movie, Akshay Kumar plays the role of an archaeologist who is on a desperate mission to save the mythical Ram Setu, which seems to be referring to the mythical bridge built by the vanar sena in Ramayana. He dives underwater wearing a swimsuit which looks a lot like a spacesuit to have a look at the Ram Setu underwater.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot of the film, however, the archaeologist Akshay has only three days to save Ram Setu — a chain of limestone shoals located between Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in the lead roles. The film ‘Ram Setu’ tells the story of an atheist archaeologist turned believer Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar) who has only three days to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.