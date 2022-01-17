Ram Pothineni's Next With Lingusamy Titled The Warrior

Hitherto known as RAPO19, the title of ace director N Lingusamy's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual starring Ustaad Ram Pothineni has been revealed.

Along with a poster that features Ram Pothineni as a police officer wielding a gun with a tough look and with cops surounding him, the title of the movie has been unveiled as ‘The Warriorr’.

The poster has been designed in such a way that it triggers a lot of curiosity about the subject. Cop stories are always loved by the audience. With Ram donning the khaki for the first time that too in the combination of Lingusamy, who is known for his gripping entertainers, a lot of expectations are riding on The Warriorr.

According to the movie's team, the film will surpass the anticipations and will be one of the memorable police stories of south Indian cinema. The Warriorr comes after the success of iSmart Shankar of Ram Pothieni. A fresh schedule shoot of The Warriorr has commenced in which crucial scenes are being shot.

Aadhi Pinisetty, who is popular in both Kollywood and Tollywood, plays the antagonist and his character will be talked about. The film has Krithi Shetty, one of the happening actresses of the south, as heroine, while Akshara Gowda will be seen in an important role.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, The Warriorr is expected to be a feather in the production house's hat after the success of its recent sports drama Seetimaar, which had Gopichand and Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.

The action drama will be presented by Pavan Kumar and it is a Devi Sri Prasad musical. The earlier schedules of The Warriorr were shot in many grand scale locations.