Ram Gopal Varma's Shocking Reaction, Sensational Comments on Aishwaryaa Dhanush Divorce

Actor Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ended their relationship after 18 years of togetherness. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa shared the news through their social media handles. Dhanush took to his Twitter and wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

He further wrote, "Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya!"

Aishwaryaa also shared the post with the caption, "No caption needed... only your understanding n your love necessary!"

The news of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's divorce broke the hearts of many fans. In 2004, the wedding of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took place. After six months of dating, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004. They are proud parents to two sons Yatra and Linga.

Now, the news is that Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the divorce news of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. He said that "Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages." RGV is one of the persons who never steps back to react to such news.

In a series of tweets, RGV said that the secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage.

Here are a few more tweets from RGV's Twitter handle.

Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it , which is 3 to 5 days — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

Smart people love and dumbos marry — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other’s danger qualities — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

