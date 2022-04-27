Ram Gopal Varma's Dig at Bollywood Movies After Success of KGF And Pushpa

The Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey crashing at the box office has led to film director Ram Gopal Varma making some interesting observations on Bollywood movies. As usual, taking to his favourite platform on social media, the maverick director took a dig at Bollywood movies and released a series of Tweets.

Hindi film Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrinal Thakur, was released on April 22 and was a remake of the Telugu hit film with Nani in the lead role. However, Jersey could not make any impact against the magnum opus KGF Chapter 2 which continues to ruffle the box office. Declared a flop Hindi Jersey is said to have collected a meager Rs. 16.45 crore in four days.

In this context, Ram Gopal Verma tweeted that the “ Disastrous fate of Jersey film in Hindi signals the ' DEATH of REMAKES' for the simple reason it has been proved multiple times that dubbed films like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF2 which are doing far better than originals if the content is good.

While explaining the costings, Ram Gopal Verma stated that if Nani‘s original Jersey from Telugu was dubbed and released it would have cost the producers just Rs 10 lakhs whereas the remake in Hindi cost Rs 100 crore resulting in losing enormous money, time, efforts.

With the success of dubbed films like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF- 2, he said that no South film with good content will be sold for remake rights as even both the content and regional stars are being liked by the Hindi audiences.

In a direct dig at the Bollywood industry, he said that it would be hit from all sides as they neither seem to know how to make super hits nor can they hope to survive on remaking south films because nobody will sell them remake rights from now.

In a piece of advice to Bollywood biggies, he said that it would be smarter for them to release dubbed films instead of remaking them because it’s obvious that the audiences are fine with any face or any subject from anywhere as long as it interests them, proving that content is king and language is no barrier.

In the last and final tweet, he said that Telugu and Kannada films ( Pushpa and KGF2 ) have infected the Hindi films like COVID virus and he hoped that Bollywood would soon come out with a vaccine to revive its fortunes, he stated in his imitable style.

Check out RGV tweets below:

