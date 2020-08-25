Tollywood actor Ram Charan is going to play a cameo role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film ‘Acharya’. According to the sources, Ram Charan has decided to finish the shooting of his portions for the film ‘Acharya’ before joining the sets of ‘RRR’.

Once Rajamouli’s much-awaited film ‘RRR’ resumes the shooting then Charan may not get time to adjust his dates for ‘Acharya’. According to the reports, the shooting of Rajamouli's RRR is likely to start in October.

On the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday, ‘Acharya’ makers have unveiled the first look poster of the film. The poster was loved by one and all. The makers have also assured the fans that ‘Acharya’ will hit the screens during 2021 summer. Directed by Koratala Siva and is bankrolled by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions.

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady in the flick. The movie ‘Acharya’ is tipped to be a social drama.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’ has been in the news since its inception. Alia Bhatt was reported to have opted out of the project due to some unknown reasons.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Alia Bhatt has been replaced by Priyanka Chopra. The makers haven’t announced anything official yet. Apart from Charan, ‘RRR’ also stars Jr. NTR, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran.