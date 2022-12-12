Megastar Chiranjeevi on Monday afternoon took to Twitter to share the wonderful news that his son and popular Telugu actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were expecting their first child .

Taking to Twitter he wrote," With the blessings of Hanumanji , we are delighted to share that Upsana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. The image of a cherubic child figure ofLord Hanuman was also shared on the poster.The announcement went viral in no time and bore the names of Chiranjeevi, Surekha Konidela, Sobhana and Anil Kamineni.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married ten years ago on June 14, 2012, in a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. Upasana is the grand-daughter of Dr C Prathap Reddy the Chairman of Apollo Hospitals and is an entrepreneur herself

So after a decade, there are going to celebrations in Chiranjeevi’s house and wishes have started pouring in after the announcement was made.

Chiranjeevi has four granddaughters. His elder daughter Sushmitha has two daughters - Samara and Samhita.

Chiranjeevi's younger daughter Sreeja has two daughters Nivrati and Navishka. Nivarti is through her first husband Sirish Bharadwaj and Naviskha through Kalyan Dev.

It is understood that Ram Charan and Upsana are expecting their first child through surrogacy. Upasana and Ram Charan have been asked many times in several interviews about having children. Upsana once stated that getting pregnant after marriage was something personal to them and as of now they don't want kids as yet, she also expressed fears about pregnancy.

With this good news, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's fans are super delighted to have the baby Megastar coming into the Konidela household soon. As on there are no details about the date of delivery etc. Earlier 'Lady Superstar' Nayanathara also announced the arrival of twins born through surrogacy on October 9.

