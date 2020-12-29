Ram Charan Tej on Tuesday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to his Twitter and tweeted that he showed no symptoms and quarantined at home. He requested who have been around him in the past couple of days to get tested. As soon as the news broke out, fans and well wishers are sending speedy recovery messages. Here is the tweet made by Ram Charan.

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

On the professional front, Ram Charan will be seen in the magnum opus movie, RRR. SS Rajamouli is the director of the film. For the first time, Ram Charan and Tarak are sharing screen space together. Expectations on this film are very high. The movie is being made on a huge budget. On the other hand, he will also be seen in a key role in Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya'.

