Ram Charan Teaches Anand Mahindra Naatu Naatu Steps at Formula E Hyderabad

The chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra shared a video of him learning steps to Naatu Naatu song from RRR. This has surprised netizens and at the same time they have hailed the industrialist for his lively personality.

Recently, he shared the video in which he is seen with Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and shaking a leg with Ram Charan to RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song.

The signature steps of ‘Naatu Naatu’, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR, were recreated by the industrialist. Ram Charan is seen guiding Mahindra to perform the basic steps of the Oscar-nominated song. After the end of his dance lessons, Mahindra hugged Ram Charan.

Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YUWTcCvCdw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023

The businessman met the actor at the Hyderabad ePrix and decided to learn some steps of the foot-tapping number performed by Ram Charan and NTR Jr in RRR.

Also Read: And The Winner of Formula E in Hyderabad is...