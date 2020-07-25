HYDERABAD: Tollywood hero Ram Charan shared a photo from the blockbuster film, 'Rangasthalam'. He lived in the character of 'Chitti Babu'. He shared the photo and captioned it as, “listening to credible info ONLY.” Varun Tej reacted to the post and commented as "Hahahah..good one anna!"

One of the users on Instagram asked Charan that, 'Is he speaking about Ram Gopal Varma's Power Star Film?' We all know that the maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is going to release his movie, Power Star and the film will be out on RGVWorld.com on July 25th. Let us not decode much and we don't know what Ram Charan is trying to say. Here is the post.

On the professional front, Ram Charan will be next seen in a magnum opus movie directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also has Jr NTR as the lead actor. Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen in the prominent roles in the flick. The story of the grand celluloid is based on a historic drama and it narrates the story of two freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. The movie is being made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crore.

We all know that Ram Charan is into production as well. He has his own Production House and he is going to finance his father's film, 'Acharya'. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen as the male lead and Koratala Siva is the director of the flick. Rumours are doing rounds that Ram Charan will be seen in an extended cameo in the movie. But as of now, there is no official information regarding this piece of news. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead in the movie, Acharya.