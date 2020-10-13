Ram Charan Rejected Two Directors?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan currently has two movies on hand. One of them is RRR and the other one is Acharya. Already, Charan joined the sets of RRR recently. The shoot for RRR will resume soon. The young filmmakers are approaching the actor with scripts but it looks like Charan is not in a mood to do films with them.

Ram Charan is very particular about the script. With the failure of Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Charan decided to be very careful about the script he picks. Charan is signing a film only after he gets convinced with every single aspect of the same.

The film nagar reports reveal us that Ram Charan has rejected two directors in the recent past. Vamshi Paidipally and Venky Kudumula who approached Charan tasted disappointment. The buzz is that Charan did not like the way the two scripts shaped up. However, Gautam Tinnanuri is still in talks with the actor.